The First Thing I Will Do After Lockdown Is To Be On Lockdown With Somebody’s Son – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian multimedia personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed that the first thing she will do after the lockdown is lifted is “to be on lockdown with somebody’s son”.
The 35-year-old entrepreneur made this known via Twitter on Sunday evening.
“What’s the first thing you gon do when the lockdown is over????? Imma be on lockdown with somebody’s son.” she tweeted.
See tweet below;
What’s the first thing you gon do when the lock down is over????? Imma be on lock down with somebody’s son
— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) April 26, 2020