Tacha Slammed For Attacking People Who Can’t Write Correctly

Controversial reality TV star Tacha was yesterday berated on Twitter after she took a swipe at influencers who can’t write correctly.

The brand influencer, in a bid to shade her colleagues who can’t spell correctly, shared a short tweet with a laughing emoji directed at them.

Her moment of fame was cut short after she received a reply from a tweep who quickly reminded her of a wrong spelling she wrote on an art work she created while in the Big Brother house.

While the star was on the show in 2019, she had made a artwork of herself and made an obvious mistake in her spelling of Port-Harcourt. Tacha had wanted to write “Port-Harcourt first daughter” but mistakenly wrote “Port-Harcort first daughter”

The self-acclaimed “Port Harcort first daugter’s” design got the attention of social media and people were amused that the reality tv star who holds herself in high esteem has a problem with spelling her favourite phrase.

See exchange below;