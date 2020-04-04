‘Tacha Begged Me For BBNaija Connection’ – Ubi Franklin Alleges

It’s almost a year since the end of Big Brother Naija Reality show, 2019, but the news from the season is still breaking the internet, thanks to Tacha and Mercy.

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has alleged that Big Brother Naija star, Tacha begged him for Big Brother connection.

According to him, her attacks on him started afterhe told her he didn’t have any.

He made the revelation On an Instagram live interview with BBN’s star, Mercy Eke.

“Tacha started attacking after begging me for BBNaija connection and I told her I didn’t have” he said.