Super Eagles’ Bonuses And Allowances To Be Paid In Naira Henceforth – NFF

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has disclosed that the body will be making a lot of difficult decisions regarding some of its activities in the coming days.

Pinnick revealed that part of the decisions to be taken include few provisions on the Gernot Rohr’s new contract, the bonuses, and allowances of the Super Eagles players.

The former Delta State football Chairman who maintained that Franco-German coach will now be paid in naira, however, insisted that the players are not exempted from the new arrangement as they will also get the same treatment whenever they are playing on the home soil.

“When they play in Nigeria, their bonuses have been in naira. When they play abroad, we pay them in dollars but that can even change,” he said.

The NFF boss explained further that the Federation will be taking such steps, in order to back the government on the new fiscal policy.

“As I said, we are going to make many difficult decisions that will go across board because we need to promote our fiscal policy.

“If the government is saying that we need to strengthen our naira, we should not be paying in dollars. We are an integral part of the government,” he concluded.