Sultan of Sokoto Reveals Potent Medicine Prophet Muhammad Recommended For Treatment Against Coronavirus

The President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims to use black seed and honey in treating those infected with COVID-19.

Abubakar called on the World Health Organisation, WHO, and medical practitioners to consider the Prophet Muhammad’s statements on the black seed and honey for research purposes.

He explained that the prophet’s comment on black seed and honey have a lot of potential for the cure of the virus.

A statement signed by Alhaji Yusuf Nwoha, quoted the Sultan as saying the prophet during his lifetime used black seed and honey as medicines.

He said: “On the efficacy of the black seed, the Prophet (SAW) said, as reported by Abu Hurayrah: ‘Utilise the black seed for without doubt, it is a cure for all sicknesses except death.’ He was also reported to have said in Sahih Bukhari, ‘Honey is a remedy for every illness and the Qur’an is a remedy for all illnesses of the mind. Therefore, I recommend to you both remedies, the Qur’an and honey.’

“So, we urge Muslims and Nigerians at large to take note of this and do the needful when the need arises.

“Honey, on its part, offers remarkable antiseptic, antioxidant and immune-boosting properties for the human body. Apart from fighting infection and helping in tissue healing, honey also reduces inflammation and it is useful for digestive problems also such as indigestion, stomach ulcers and gastroenteritis.”

The monarch, however, called on Muslims to abide by government directives and that of health workers in the fight against the virus.

“I call on Muslims to continue to abide by the directives of government and health authorities: wash your hands regularly, keep social distance and avoid crowded places,” he said.