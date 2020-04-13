Stop Comparing Me To Other Artistes, It’s Unnecessary – Rema

Popular Nigerian artiste, Rema, has replied critics who make unnecessary comparisons between him and other musicians.

In a viral tweet which he shared on Sunday, April 13, the Mavin Record star said Afrobeat is a genre that needs everybody’s support.

He emphasized that the way people measure him with other artistes is not needed, adding that it is not good to keep “bringing down our own”.

Rema advised that Afrobeat should rather be celebrated of the successes it has achieved in this present time.