“Stop Borrowing Money From Other Countries” – Harrysong Pleads With Buhari

Nigerian singer, Harrysong has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to stop borrowing money from other countries.

In an Instagram post shared hours after Buhari’s request for 850billion Naira loan was approved by the Senate, Harrysong advised the president to invest in education.

According to the singer, Nigeria’s economy need brains to sustain it. He said; “Buhari invest in education, it’s never too late. Start paying students. We need brains to sustain this country’s economy. And please stop borrowing from other countries ooooooooo I dey shake”.

