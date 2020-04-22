Stephen Keshi Prepared Me For Leadership – Joseph Yobo

Super Eagles assistant coach Joseph Yobo captained the team to their third Africa Cup of Nations triumph in South Africa 2013. The team was coached by Stephen Keshi.

“It felt great being Nigeria captain but to be honest, that was not what I was looking for. “Playing for the national team was the ultimate goal. But coach Keshi changed everything.

“Keshi told me that he saw himself in me and that I was the younger Keshi. “We were very close and we spoke a lot. Basically, he was building me to become a captain.

“Let me say that I was captain of 40 percent of games I played for Nigeria because sometimes when [Kanu] Nwankwo was not playing and ‘Jay-Jay’ [Okocha] was not fit, I was the captain. So I was always the playing captain but not the team’s captain.

“I was already used to the captain’s armband until Kanu retired in 2010, then, I became the team’s captain and also the playing captain.”