Stephanie Okereke-Linus Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With Husband, Idahosa (Photos)

Popular actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus and her husband, Idahosa are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today.

The beautiful actress took to her social media page to share adoroable photo from her wedding and wrote: ‘Gosh! It feels like yesterday and It’s still fun to laugh and play together.

Its been a beautiful and amazing journey and…Yes, I do all over again!!! Dear God Almighty, we dedicate this day to you, with our hearts filled with Love, Gratitude, and Thanksgiving.

Happy Anniversary to us????##happyanniversary.’

Stephanie and Idahosa, who got married in Paris in 2012, have a son together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_PYR7ShxH3/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7