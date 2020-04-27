“Speak To Nigerians From Your Heart” – Yul Edochie Tells Buhari

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to Nigerians from his heart.

It was earlier reported that the president will address Nigerian citizens in a live broadcast set to hold by 8pm. It was based on this development that Yul urged him to speak from his heart to those he is leading.

“Dear President drop paper. Don’t read speech today. Speak to Nigerians from your heart”, he tweeted.

See tweet below;