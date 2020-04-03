Soldiers Threaten To R*pe Mothers, Wives And Daughters Of Warri Youths Who Attacked Their Colleagues (Video)

Two Nigerian soldiers have threatened to rape the mothers of the youths in Warri, Delta state who allegedly killed one of their colleagues yesterday April 2.

Recall that during the enforcement of the lockdown exercise in the state on Thursay April 2, youths in Ugbuwangue community in Warri, Delta state had a clash with some soldiers after a youth leader identified as Jospeh Pessu, was allegedly shot dead by a soldier. Read here.

The youths pursued the soldiers and attacked them physically. Unconfirmed reports claim that one of the soldiers died during the faceoff.

Two aggrieved members of the Army made a video, threatining to sexually abuse the mothers, wives and daughters of the youths that allegedly killed their colleague. They threatened to infect the girls and women with HIV.

Watch the video below: