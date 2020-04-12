Sinach And Husband Blast Those Who Believe More In Science Than God

Gospel singer, Osinachi Joseph, popularly known as Sinach and her husband have taken to Instagram to slam those who believe in science more than God.

According to the Ebonyi born artist, ‘the gates of hell shall not prevail”, and the church known as a place of healing is now a place to avoid.

He wrote:

“It’s a Shame that Faith in God and Wisdom of God have been relegated in our Society. People of God rely more on Science( Inventions) than God (Inventor)

Some Men of God now seek counsels from the People of the World ( I thought reverse was the case). They have relinquished their Authorities and Churches have become Gathering of Convenience.

They have become Sheep like their Congregation, cowardly waiting for any Shepherd to proffer solution. It’s a Shame that Church, known for healing, is now regarded as a place to avoid. ITS A SHAME”

Sinach Commented “The gates of hell shall not prevail !!”



