“Right Now I Hate My Bed, Chairs, I Hate Sleeping, Walking, Standing” – Mercy Eke Says She Have Had Enough Of The Lockdown

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke has taken to her social media page to lament about the lockdown extension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a couple of photos via Instagram, the reality TV star noted all the things and activities she hates doing at the moment.

In her words;

“Right now I hate my bed, chairs, I hate sleeping, walking, standing, I have had enough.

“Let’s see how you are staying at home.”

