“Remember To Continue Social Distancing From People That Drain Your Energy” – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold has advised his fans that they need to continue social distancing from a certain category of people after the pandemic.

He gave the category of the people as “people who drain energy”.

He made this known via his official Twitter page on Tuesday, 28th April.

He said, “When this is all done, Remember to continue social distancing from people that drain your energy.”

See tweet below;