Princess Shyngle Cries Out, Reveals Sad Details About Her Man (Video)

Curvy actress, Princess Shyngle has shared a sad part of her life many people do not know about.

The actress in a YouTube post, has revealed her current predicament while crying bitterly.

She revealed that she’s pregnant, her fiance is in jail and she’s struggling alone without help from her friends or family.

The curvy actress said life has been hard for her ever since her Senegalese fiancé, Frederic Badji, was jailed for fraud in New York.

She called out those saying she’s sharing her story for clout. She said that if she wanted clout, all she’ll have to do is go naked or twerk and she’ll get people’s attention. She added that she decided to share her story to strengthen anyone going through the same ordeal.

Crying in the video, she said: “My man is in jail, I’m going through all these. I’ve been by myself for months, I’m struggling, I’m paying my bills, I’m going through it.

She added: “It took a lot of courage because I’m the only one in this. Nobody is in support of me, not my family, not my friends, nobody, nobody is in f***ing support of me.”

