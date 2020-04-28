President Buhari Orders Gradual Relaxation Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a phased and gradual relaxation of the lockdown order in Lagos, FCT and Ogun.

He made the announcement today in a nationwide broadcast.

According to the president, the gradual relaxation will take effect from Monday, May 4.

He also imposed new measures requiring the mandatory use of face masks in public, in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene nationwide.

“State governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens,” Buhari appealed.

Buhari also said there will be an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am when all movements will be prohibited except for essential services.

The president also placed a ban on interstate passenger travel until further notice. However partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

The restrictions on social and religious gatherings will also remain in place, according to the president.

