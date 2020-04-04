Popular Singer, Waje Reveals She Can Date A Man 10 Years Younger Than Her, Explains Why

Aituaje Iruobe, Nigerian R&B vocalist better known as Waje, says she doesn’t mind dating a man who is ten years younger than herself.

The 39-year-old single mother gave her reason during a question and answer session with her fans on Thursday in a series of tweets.

Waje explained that the age difference between men and women in relationships shouldn’t be a thing, only that male partners would often make reference to it when things go wrong.

“Yes, I will. Love doesn’t know age. But most men are proud and he will always think age is the problem when things go wrong,” she said when asked if she’ll consider dating a younger man.