Popular Nigerian Video Vixen & Dancer “Kodak” Is Dead

Black Thursday as the Shocking news of the demise of the prominent Video Vixen & Dancer “Kodak” was announced Hours back.

There are speculations that the talented artist was electrocuted while charging her phone at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos. She was confirmed dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Instagram Posts was made by Notable Nigerian celebrities such as Olamide, Poco Lee, Bisola, Blaq Bonez and few more to mention, Showing sad expression about her shocking death.

View this post on Instagram 🕯 A post shared by Olamidé (@olamide) on Apr 29, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT