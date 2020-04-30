Popular Nigerian Video Vixen & Dancer “Kodak” Is Dead

Black Thursday as the Shocking news of the demise of the prominent Video Vixen & Dancer “Kodak” was announced Hours back.
There are speculations that the talented artist was electrocuted while charging her phone at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos. She was confirmed dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.
Instagram Posts was made by Notable Nigerian celebrities such as Olamide, Poco Lee, Bisola, Blaq Bonez and few more to mention, Showing sad expression about her shocking death.
Nothing is Promised!!! A real hustler a good energetic friend…She has a great Vibe! This Same dance that really ain’t paying was still your greatest passion cause you have a great vision towards it…You said You wanted to travel abroad now this!! God have Mercy🙏 Rest In Peace We love & Miss You❤️😭🕊
Death!!!! Your sting. I woke up this morning to go about my day only to hear of Love Divines passing. And I just keep asking Whyyyy? A young lady, passionate about dance,doing something legal just gone in a Flash. I Hate to post about Sad things but sadness is something we must all experience at one point or the other in life and This one Painnnnn meeee gannnnnnn. I wasn’t friends with her, I’d worked with her Just once but you see she had such a strong,fierce,energetic,Happy Force around her with her Red hair and you couldn’t help but like her. I never saw her frown or complain. I’ve watched her in So many Videos and each time I see her I smile cos you could feel her energy from the screen. Now she’s gone, she’s left the worries of this world, she’s gone to Dance with angels. She’s a legend and will be remembered by many. I am low key waiting to hear that this is fake news and that she’s alright. Fam please say a prayer for Love Divine. May her soul Rest In Peace, Amen.