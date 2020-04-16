Popular CNN Anchor, Andrew Cuomo And Wife Tests Positive To COVID-19

Cristina Cuomo, the wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has tested positive to Coronavirus.

This is coming two weeks after Cuomo publicly announced he was infected with COVID-19.

Chris disclosed this on Wednesday night during a live interview with his brother, New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo.

He said: “It’s very rare for a family to be one-and-done, my wife now has COVID.

“She is positive and it just breaks my heart.

“This is one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen, and now it has.”

He mentioned that his wife’s symptoms of the deadly virus include a loss of smell and taste.

He, however, confirmed on his Twitter page that his children are fine.

“Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core.

“All are stepping up. Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks,” Cuomo tweeted.