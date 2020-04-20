‘Please Don’t Tell His Wife’ – Moyo Begs Fans After Taking This Snap With Actor Deyemi Okanlawon

Actress Moyo Lawal has taken to her social media page to show off a photo she took with took with actor Deyemi Okanlawon who is celebrating his birthday today.

The picture shows both celebrities posed like lovers which made Moyo Lawal to beg fans not to create trouble by tagging the actor’s wife.

Captioning the picture, Moyo Lawal shared a little description about her friendship with Deyemi:

“Happy birthday lover 😛@deyemitheactor please nobody should go and tag his wife oooh 🙈….. … … there are two types of people in this world ( one set follows the crowd, the other set builds their own table ) so grateful for a friendship that is bold enough to look for wood and build their own darn (pardon my French) tables, so they can seat anywhere they want …….. ……… ……… …….. p.s I had to help your career and post your six-pack picture oooh that you have not let me rest for since 🙄…… so that people will know that you too can be hot small”.