Peter Okoye Helps Follower Complete Her House Rent (Video)

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye has brought joy to the heart of a follower amid Covid-19 lockdown by helping her complete her house rent.

The singer had taken to his social media platform to state the rules of how anyone could benefit from his giveaway and when Ramani Bilikis stated that she’d followed the rules, she told the singer how much she needs to complete her rent.

Ramani revealed that her rent would be due on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and stated that she needed the sum of N20,000 to complete the money she already has – she went on to share a photo of the previous year’s receipt as a piece of evidence to her claim.

See their exchange below:

DAY 2. Please if you receive cash, endeavor to share and help others. Also, if you are not in a desparate situation please allow those with serious needs apply.

All you have to do is follow @zoomupyourlife and comment your account details here and what you need money for. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pFZykjOt1n — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) April 2, 2020