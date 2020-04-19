Participants At Abba Kyari’s Burial Have Been Put In Isolation – FCTA Reveals

According to The PUNCH, the Health and Human Services Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has said that all the persons who participated in the burial of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, have been put in isolation.

It also disclosed that its officials had evacuated personal protection equipment discarded by one of the men, who participated in the burial at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja on Saturday.

A viral video had shown the man leaving his hazmat suit outside the cemetery ground.

This had generated concerns among Nigerians who expressed fears over the implication of the man’s action.

But the Public Health Department said it removed the PPE and also decontaminated the area.

The acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, FCTA, Dr Mohammed Kawu, disclosed in a statement that the necessary action had been taken.

He stated, “The said PPE left over by the individual has been professionally evacuated and the entire cemetery has been decontaminated.

“In addition, all the individuals including the man in question that participated in the burial and were not properly kitted have been identified and are being isolated.”

Kawu explained that necessary tests will be conducted on all of them to determine their level of exposure and ensure that they do not infect other people.

He said the Administration had also taken steps to ensure that all future burials of victims of COVID-19 were conducted in line with protocols established by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“Residents are, therefore, urged to remain calm and rest assured that the FCT Administration will continue to do all that is necessary to curtail and eventually end the spread of the coronavirus in the FCT,” the statement noted.