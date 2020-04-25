‘Parents Should Stop Beating Their Children’ – Victoria Inyama

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has given reasons why parents should stop beating their children.

Taking to social media, the mother of three, said she is against beating a child because research proved that beating damages children & breeds them into Violent Adults!

She also added that children that grow up with Physical punishments as the norm also take out their frustrations on others .

See what she wrote below;

“I am totally against beating a child & research has proved that beating damages children & breeds them into Violent Adults!

Parents should Recognise & Respect children’s feelings! Teach their children how to manage conflicts & Negative feelings without Violence!! Violence is learned Behavior! Pinker 202:178, 308.

Children that grow up with Physical punishments as the norm also take out their frustrations on others …The brain reacts to environmental challenges in various conscious ways/actions, levels of Norepinephrine & Dopamine often rise to produce a type of Aggression. 💥 Coercive Parenting is Wrong!!!

Parents that beat haven’t learnt to Regulate their own feelings & use appropriate strategies!! 💥 Beating a child incubates Aggression & conduct disorder, Depression, lack of confidence, drug addiction, hostile & lack of good communication skills!! 💥 A child that is trained through violence will always use violence to communicate because they don’t how else to manage conflict!! The more physical & verbal abuse a child gets. The more they expect it, the more they Rebel & become Defiant… 💥 Aggressive behaviour is the result of CHRONIC MISTREATMENT, McBurnett et al.2000. plsstayhome #staysafeeveryone 🙏🏽💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜