Ondo State Govt Grants Churches Permission To Hold Easter Sunday Service Amid Ban On Public Gatherings

Ondo state government has granted permission to churches in the state to hold Easter celebration services on Sunday April 12 despite the total ban on public gatherings in the state due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A statement released by the chairman of Ondo chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Reverend John Oladapo, today Wednesday April 8, said the state government granted permission on condition that all churches would adhere strictly to all precautionary measures to avert the spread of Coronavirus.

Oladapo said part of the conditions include washing of hands with soap and water by worshippers, use of hand sanitisers, limiting services to 20 people in a small church building, 50 persons in a medium size while big and cathedrals must maintain 3 congregants on a pew.

The CAN chairman said the Easter services would hold between 7am and 12noon on Sunday and warned against posting the church services on social media.

Confirming the development, the state Commissioner of information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the state government graciously granted the permission because Easter Sunday, isone of the most important annual celebrations of the church. He said the state Government has already communicated to the Ondo State Police Command about the permission granted to CAN.

Ojogo said there will be no Easter Retreat (Good Friday Programmes) or the Jumat service gatherings on Friday April 10th or ‘Gallilee’ services on Monday April 13th. He said the ban on all social, political and religious gatherings continues afterwards, until further notice.