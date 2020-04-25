Oluwo Of Iwo Used To Beat Me, Cheated With Our Housemaid – Ex-Queen Chanel Chin (Video)

Former queen, olori Chanel Akanbi claims her former husband, Oluwo of Iwo used to beat her and even cheated on her with their maid while they were married.

Chanel Akanbi (born Chanel Michael Chin) whose marriage to oluwo of Iwo in Osun State (South West Nigeria), Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi ended five months ago has disclosed some more dirty stories from their marriage during an exclusive interview with AsabeAfrika TV.

The Oluwo of Iwo had announced across both conventional and social media that he had sacked his beautiful Olori from the palace, laying claims to irreconcilable differences and more as reasons for the action.

During the interview, Olori Chanel Akanbi revealed how the Oluwo of Iwo used to beat her and how he cheated on her severally even with their house maid.

She also clarified the Oluwo claim that he caught her with a man in his palace.

Watch the video below.