“Nothing Is Happening Between Myself And Gedoni”– BBNaija Khafi Opens Up (Video)

In an Instagram live video session, Ex BBNaija housemate Khafi cleared the air on her relationship status with Gedoni.

Following rumours that the celebrity couples are not on good terms, 30 year old Khafi has denied every rumour trailing her breakup with Gedoni .

The Nigerian,British woman who has not been wearing her engagement ring was asked if everything is fine with her relationship.

Khafi responded saying “Everybody keeps asking where is my ring, my ring is here ..there is nothing happening between my self and Gedoni. We are absolutely fine. and my ring is going no where”

