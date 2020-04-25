Not One Person Wanted To Help Me When I Came To Lagos Except King M.I Abaga – Ric Hassani

Nigerian R&B singer, Ric Hassani has opened up on the struggles he went through as an upcoming artiste in Lagos.

According to the “Gentleman” crooner, he had been in Lagos since 2009 before finally getting his big break in 2015 after trying to get his footing in the entertainment industry but no one gave him a listening ear or wanted to sign him except for MI Abaga.

While sharing the story on social media, Ric demanded that people respect him as he is not new to the entertainment industry.

“I came to lagos, not one person wanted to sign me or even give me an ear expect for the king MI and that was after i dropped Gentleman in 2015, and I’ve been here since 2009.

“You don’t want to know what I’ve been through, very few know the story. Respect me appropriately, please,” he wrote.