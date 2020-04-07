Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar Welcomes Baby Boy

Despite the state of the world during the global pandemic, life for many people in not just moving, but also changing for the better. One of such people is Nollywood actress, Halima Abunakar.

The talented actress proved to many people that she in fact, still has the shock factor when she announced she recently became a mother.

The northern fashionista diva recently took to her Instagram page to reveal she had welcomed a bouncing baby boy on April 3,2020.

She wrote:“A gift from God And I will cherish you for life ❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy 3/4/20”