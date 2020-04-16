No Reason Why Coronavirus Won’t Spread To All States In Nigeria – NCDC Declares

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said that there is no reason why Coronavirus won’t spread to all 36 states of the federation, SaharaReporters reports.

According to Director-General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, the disease will spread further because it was highly contagious.

He made the comments while speaking on a programme on Channels Television on Thursday.

He said, “We have responded to Lassa smoothly and nobody shut down the country because it wasn’t necessary, the response was fairly efficient.

“Now, COVID-19 is on a much larger scale – at the moment in 22 states but it will grow to every state in Nigeria, there is no reason why it won’t – it is a respiratory virus.”

At the moment, Nigeria has 407 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 12 recorded deaths.