‘No Mineral?’- Woman Questions Ubi Franklin As He Shares Free Food In Her Neighbourhood (Video)

A Nigerian woman has questioned record label owner, Ubi Franklin why he didn’t give her mineral (soft drink) as he shared free food in her neighbourhood.

The question which has left many people surprised comes at a time Nigerians are complaining of hunger as a result of the lockdown order imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Instead of showing gratitude for the free food, the woman’s demand for soft drink has irked many who are not happy for her lack of appreciation.

Watch the video below: