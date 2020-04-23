‘No Mineral?’- Woman Questions Ubi Franklin As He Shares Free Food In Her Neighbourhood (Video)

A Nigerian woman has questioned record label owner, Ubi Franklin why he didn’t give her mineral (soft drink) as he shared free food in her neighbourhood.
The question which has left many people surprised comes at a time Nigerians are complaining of hunger as a result of the lockdown order imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Instead of showing gratitude for the free food, the woman’s demand for soft drink has irked many who are not happy for her lack of appreciation.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you all for your support. We have been able to reach 28 Food Vendors Across Nigeria. The videos are overwhelming I wish I can post all 🙏 Thank you to @tundewearitall @spacnation @tobiadegboyega_ @theblackmentor_ And many others Appreciate you Let us do more Goal – to feed 20,000 people If you know Any food Vendor who is ready to partner feed people in their location DM @Thepitchwithubifranklin we will fund you to feed people in your community.