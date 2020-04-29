‘No Man Can Stand A Disrespectful Woman, No Matter How Beautiful She Is’ – Actress Chidimma Aneke

Nollywood actress Chidinma Aneke has made a case against beautiful women who have no good character. The actress took to her social media page to tell her fans about this kind of women.

Addressing her female fans, the film star stated that no man can withstand a beautiful woman. According to her, no matter how beautiful the woman is, a man will always be pissed off by her bad character.

The actress further stated that a woman’s beauty is a waste when her character is ugly.

See her post below;

In many African societies, a woman’s character is considered first before her beauty especially when it comes to marriage.