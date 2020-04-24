Niniola Receives Grammy Certificate For Work On Beyonce’s Album

Niniola Apata, popularly known as Niniola, has received a certificate of recognition from the Recording Academy for her work as a composer on the album, The Lion King: The Gift by American singer, Beyonce.

The talented Nigerian singer, made the announcement via her official Instagram page. An excited Niniola shared a copy of the certificate, thanking God and everyone who has showed support for her.

She wrote: “And The GRAMMY Certificate @recordingacademy just came in the mail today….Thank You God and Thank you to everyone that has been supporting. Love U All”



