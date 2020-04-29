Nigerians Should Go On Extra One Month ‘Personal’ Lockdown, Tonto Dikeh Says

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has given a piece of advice to Nigerians as the coronavirus seems to have ended in some states.

Tonto has advised that Nigerians extend their personal lockdown by one month.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government extended the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for an extra one week after the country had an increase in.

Tonto who is obviously not so pleased with the idea has advised Nigerians to stay at home for an extra one month even if the Government ask them to go back to work.

She also used Spanish flu as a case study noting that the flu caused more damage after citizens were asked to return to work an experience she would not want Nigerians to have.

See her Instastory: