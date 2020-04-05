Nigerians Blast Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz For Holding Birthday Party Despite Coronavirus Pandemic (Video)

Nigerians have criticized Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz for organising his 43rd birthday party with a group of people despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

The birthday party took place on Saturday at their home in Amen Estate with singer Naira Marley in attendance.

In a video that has gone viral online, JJC Skillz and Funke were seen dancing with their guests who came to celebrate with them at the crowded house party.

The couple are now being dragged on Twitter for failing to observe social distancing which was put in place to contain or halt the spread of Coronavirus.

Watch video and swipe to see the Twitter reactions below: