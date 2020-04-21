Nigerian Immigration Service Officers Allegedly Queried For Partaking In A Social Media Challenge (Video)

Some Nigeria Immigration officers have found themselves in hot waters after participating in a social media challenge. The officers were accused of flaunting their bodies.

According to Instablog, some of the female immigration officers had participated in a popular social media challenge, but this didn’t go down well with their superiors who issued them queries.

Nigerians are not happy with the latest event as some have vented their frustration on the country.

baudex wrote:

“Because they are not daughters of rich , well contracted thieves , this country Oo once you have money , your children can do anyhow 🤣🤣”

n6oflife added:

“Welcome to the Islamic Republic of Nigeria. 🤣🤣🤣🌟🇳🇬”

t0kini:

“This video that the Nigerian Immigration service could have used as a PR opportunity because it makes the immigration service more relatable to Nigerians and can help with civic relations and recruitment. But the Nigerian government will always embarrass us.”