Nigerian Gospel Musician, Yemi Oluwadaisi Is Dead (Photo)

Nigerian gospel musician, voice-over artiste and producer, Yemi Oluwadaisi is dead.

The musician before her death was also the presenter of ‘How E Be’ with Ododo on Faaji 106.5 FM and also a co-producer and researcher of the morning show ‘Oyela’ on the same station.

Journalist Lara Wise, who confirmed the news on Monday, said that the ‘Araba Nla’ singer died on Sunday.

“I lost a friend yesterday.

I didn’t know she passed

A mutual friend called from Australia to inform me this morning

Yemi Yemi Oluwadaisi

‘Ore-Ore’

Rest In Peace dear sister.

You have joined the heavenly choir” she wrote.