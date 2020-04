According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 59 new cases were recorded in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, 6 in Borno, 4 in Katsina, 3 in Ogun and one each in Rivers and Bauchi state.

The total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria have now risen to 782.

See the breakdown of cases by states, as at Tuesday April 21.