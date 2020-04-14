Nicki Minaj And Husband Kenneth Petty Have Split – Reports

Reports flying on the internet amid rumors has it that American rapper Nicki Minaj and hubby Kenneth Petty has parted ways barely a year after marriage.

Social media users claimed that a close friend to Kenneth Petty revealed the development about their relationship.

The close friend, however, did not reveal the reason why the couple had split.

Well, many have bought into the rumor as Nicki Minaj’s display name on Twitter no longer bears the name Ms. Petty but now bears the title of her new song.

As of now, 360nobs is set to confirm the alleged split but many are convinced they two are no more.

“I’m hearing Kenny and Nicki broke up,” one said. “streets saying Nicki and Kenny broke up.. Pinkprint 2 is coming omg periodt,” another commented, as someone else wrote, “KENNY & NICKI BROKE UP? WE WON!!”

Saying that she had already hired “dope designer” for her gown, the “Anaconda” hitmaker noted,

“It’s so strange cause I didn’t expect myself to be one of those people who didn’t care about the hoopla, but I really don’t. …I just kind of feel like it doesn’t mean as much as it used to mean because the other part, the real part, I have it now and I’m happy.”