“Never Underestimate The Power Of A Kind Woman” – Khafi Kareem

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Khafi Kareem has an advice for her fans on Twitter.

Sharing a lovely photo via Twitter, the reality TV star and model urged her fans not to underestimate the power of a kind woman.

She shared the new photo only a few hours after describing fellow ex-housemate, Tacha as a true definition of friendship.

She wrote, “Never underestimate the power of a kind woman. Kindness is a choice that comes from incredible strength.”

See tweet below;

Never underestimate the power of a kind woman. Kindness is a choice that comes from incredible strength. #SweetKhafi pic.twitter.com/Lr3JhlfJzA — ACupOfKhafi ☕️💛 (@KhafiKareem) April 28, 2020