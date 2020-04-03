“Never Marry Anyone You Haven’t Seen Without Makeup” – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri shared photos of a woman’s unbelievable makeup transformation as he warned men to desist from marrying a woman if they haven’t seen her without makeup.

He also accused women who use makeup to transform themselves of “deception” and “fraud”.

Sharing the before and after makeup photos of the woman, he wrote:

“This is why I say never marry anyone you have not seen without makeup! In fact, some marriages should be dissolvable on the basis of fraud. This isn’t makeup. This is deception, intended to lure men into a union they’d not have entered otherwise.”