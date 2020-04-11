Naira Marley Signs Letter Of Apology For Violating Lagos State Lockdown Directive

After being granted bail about four days ago, Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has signed a letter of apology to the Lagos State Government for defiling the stay at home order.

Marley was detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba on Monday April 6 after he turned himself in for questioning.

A police source confirmed that he was granted bail the very same day was arraigned in court on Wednesday April 8.

Now, a tweet by the Lagos State Government shows the signed Letter of Apology by the singer.





