MUSIC: Young Jonn x Tiwa Savage x Joeboy – Let Them Know

Award-winning Nigerian producer, Young Jonn is back with another hit dubbed “Let Them Know“. This time around he pairs Tiwa Savage with our fast-rising African pop star, Joeboy who complimented the record with his charming voice.

Mama Jamjam is truly Africa’s Bad girl, she can blend into any sound and still deliver. She brought out her magical voice that comes with sparkles to lighten up this masterpiece. This would be Young Jonn‘s second output with Tiwa after ‘Ello Baby‘ which had Kizz Daniel.

DOWNLOAD: Young Jonn x Tiwa Savage x Joeboy – Let Them Know (7.4 MiB, 116 hits)