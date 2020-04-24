MUSIC: Wurld – Love Nobody (Prod. by TMXO)

ThisIs-Wurld sets off 2020 officially with this brand new song titled “Love Nobody”, produced TMXO.

Wurld dished out “Love Nobody“…. After a successful outing in 2019 with the hit song “MAD” and his wonderful assist on Davido’s late 2019 hit track ‘Sweet In The Middle‘ which both rolling into 2020 and topped the new years music charts Wurld finally releases a new single.

The new track dubbed “LOVE NOBODY” is an Afro-pop/Electronic sound with it production from TMXO. Wurld’s talent is out of this planet, his prowess as an Electronic and Soul singer can’t be compared. 2019 he blessed us with a joint EP with SARZ the (IGWT) I Love Girls With Trouble EP, which increased his audience. Now he is also hit us on another EP tagged AS which has been scheduled for May, 2020.

This new track is off the forthcoming EP, Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Wurld – Love Nobody (5.0 MiB, 66 hits)