MUSIC: Terry G Ft Skiibii – Adura

Nigerian music veteran, Terry G has released a brand new single titled “Adura” and it features More Grace Entertainment frontier, Skiibii.

“Adura” means “prayer” in Yoruba language and it serves as Terry G‘s first official single for 2020. It comes after the successful release of his previous record dubbed “Inspiration” featuring Prettyboy D-O.

On the new record, Terry G begs the Almighty God to answer his prayer requests. Production credit goes to serial hit-maker, Young Jonn the wicked producer!

DOWNLOAD: Terry G Ft Skiibii - Adura (3.4 MiB, 10 hits)