MUSIC: Tekno – Kata

Anytime Tekno puts out a new joint, you’re not wrong to predict that it is a benger. The Cartel Music frontier, Tekno has finally released his highly anticipated single titled “Kata.”

“Kata” serves as the hit-maker’s second output for the year already and it comes after the release of his previous record dubbed “Beh Beh” featuring ace music producer, Masterkaft.

The record was produced by the highly gifted Phantom, it was mixed and mastered by the ever prolific Mixx Monsta, popularly known as Selebobo.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Tekno-Kata.mp3

DOWNLOAD: Tekno - Kata (6.7 MiB, 91 hits)