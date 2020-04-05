African sugar and Mixnaija Talented singer, T Classic comes through with a brand new song titled “Where You Dey” featuring Peruzzi and Mayorkun. The MixNaija Entertainment fast rising act kick starts the new year on a high note with the release of his debut EP tagged “Underrate“.

T Classic has been steady with the release of hit songs from the days of ‘Fall In Love’ featuring Mayorkun down to ‘Nobody Fine Pass You’ and ‘Think About You’ that wrapped up 2019. He is the next big thing and force that still has gotten his well deserved recognition. To showcase his raw talent and versatile act he hits us with this ‘Underrate EP’ that will prove those still doubting his craft wrong.

“Where You Dey” with the 30BG (Peruzzi and Mayorkun) is a track off the 5 track EP. This song produced by IamBeatz (Wicked!) will blow your mind. The sound, sampling and vibe will make you addicted to it and fix it on replay.

Listen!!!

DOWNLOAD: T Classic – “Where You Dey” ft. Peruzzi x Mayorkun (6.8 MiB, 39 hits)