Fast-rising Nigerian international superstar Balogun Lateef popularly know as a Superbalat releases a brand new single titled “GIDIGAN” produced by Pjay.

While still basking in the success of his last hot jam #Logomba Superbalat releases his first official single of the year.

Kindly stream, download, share and comment below.

DOWNLOAD: Superbalat - Gidigan (4.8 MiB, 14 hits)