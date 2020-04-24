MUSIC: Skales – Selecta

Skales is back to disturbing your speakers as he dishes out another banging pop song – “Selecta”.

OHK Entertainment C.E.O Skales continues his mission with the release of this brand new single titled “Selecta“. This track here is a club banger with banging vibes and melody that will make you hit the dance floor in your home and shake off the Isolation.

“Selecta” is an Afropop genre with the disco party vibe. The song talks about how girls ignored Skales during the days of no Raba (money). It’s a follow up to Mr Skales previous joint with Akon – “Kowope“. Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Skales – Selecta (3.1 MiB, 33 hits)