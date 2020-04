Highly talented Nigerian rapper and singer, Skales collaborates with American music veteran, Akon to dish out a brand new single titled “Kowope.”

“Kowope” is Skales‘ third output for 2o20 already, it comes shortly after he successfully served the official music video of the Ice Prince supported “Tatabara.”

Furthermore, the record was produced by fast rising music producer, Rvge.

