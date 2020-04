Ayoade Abiola popular Known as SIL aka Yung Odua, finally drop his first single for the year 2020 after a long anticipation for the song. He tag his kind of music as AFRICAN CLASSICAL MUSIC (ACM). Body is a song that appreciates the beauty of a woman, a song well produced by Sam Kingpin with instrumentation that will get you in a groove and makes you just want more.

Download and Share!

DOWNLOAD: Sil - Body (Prod Samkingpin) (7.0 MiB, 40 hits)